Australia’s Hazlewood out of WTC final, Neser called up

SYDNEY: Australian pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood was ruled out on Sunday of this week’s World Test Championship final against India with Michael Neser added to their squad.

Hazlewood has not played any red-ball cricket since injuring his Achilles in the Sydney Test against South Africa in January and only recently made his comeback in the Indian Premier League.

While he has been bowling at full speed in recent training sessions, he is still dealing with the injury and selectors opted not to risk him with a five-Test Ashes series against England to follow.

Neser has been in scintillating form playing county cricket for Glamorgan, although Scott Boland is favoured to replace Hazlewood and lead the attack alongside Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon.