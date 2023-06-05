AVN 47.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.96%)
BAFL 28.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.3%)
BOP 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.62%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.64%)
DFML 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.12%)
DGKC 53.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.34%)
EPCL 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.82%)
FCCL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
FFL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.18%)
FLYNG 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.31%)
HUBC 68.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 22.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
KEL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
LOTCHEM 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.11%)
MLCF 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
NETSOL 73.80 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.93%)
OGDC 76.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.72%)
PAEL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
PIBTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.94%)
PPL 59.48 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.53%)
PRL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 42.79 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5.01%)
TELE 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.37%)
TPLP 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.71%)
TRG 94.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
UNITY 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.72%)
BR100 4,160 Increased By 29.2 (0.71%)
BR30 14,233 Increased By 155.3 (1.1%)
KSE100 41,577 Increased By 223.7 (0.54%)
KSE30 14,752 Increased By 88.1 (0.6%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia’s Hazlewood out of WTC final, Neser called up

AFP Published 05 Jun, 2023 03:27am
Follow us

SYDNEY: Australian pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood was ruled out on Sunday of this week’s World Test Championship final against India with Michael Neser added to their squad.

Hazlewood has not played any red-ball cricket since injuring his Achilles in the Sydney Test against South Africa in January and only recently made his comeback in the Indian Premier League.

While he has been bowling at full speed in recent training sessions, he is still dealing with the injury and selectors opted not to risk him with a five-Test Ashes series against England to follow.

Neser has been in scintillating form playing county cricket for Glamorgan, although Scott Boland is favoured to replace Hazlewood and lead the attack alongside Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon.

India Josh Hazlewood Michael Neser WTC final

Comments

1000 characters

Australia’s Hazlewood out of WTC final, Neser called up

Virtual pipeline LNG import terminal: Govt mulling granting tax exemptions

$5bn trade with Turkiye achievable in 3 years: PM

AEDB grants 6-month LoI extension to two wind IPPs

IK says will be tried in military court

Saudi pledges big oil cuts in July as OPEC+ extends deal into 2024

Power supply to Balochistan and Sindh will improve: NTDC energises Guddu-Shikarpur transmission line

Roosevelt Hotel given to NYC govt for 3 years: govt

PIA starts direct Karachi-Skardu flights

Crackdown on tax defaulting vehicles to begin today

Israel buries three soldiers killed near Egypt border

Read more stories