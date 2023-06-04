AVN 46.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.49%)
Malaysia allows release of seized PIA plane

Muhammad Ali Published 04 Jun, 2023 03:35am
KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) successfully retrieved its impounded Boeing 777 aircraft at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, allowing it to fly back to Islamabad.

The aircraft had been held due to payment disputes, with a Malaysian court issuing an order to stop the plane without prior notice or summoning PIA.

The PIA-owned aircraft was seized on May 26, following a legal petition filed by a leasing company in a Malaysian court, claiming outstanding dues from the airline.

Payment dispute: PIA aircraft impounded in Malaysia

The leasing company asserted that PIA owed them $ 4.5 million, while the airline contended that the actual payable amount was $ 1.8 million, which had already been paid.

Just minutes before the flight was scheduled to depart on May 29, PIA and airport authorities received the court order to halt the aircraft. However, after three days of intensive efforts by the PIA legal team, the court suspended the order, leading to the release of the impounded aircraft.

PIA spokesperson confirmed that the aircraft, via flight PK 6893, departed from Kuala Lumpur to Islamabad after receiving transit clearance. This incident marks the second time a PIA aircraft has faced impoundment in Malaysia over similar payment disputes.

PIA gets approval from PCAA to perform ‘Check Maintenance’ at Islamabad

In 2021, the same aircraft was seized by Kuala Lumpur airport authorities; however, it was released following diplomatic assurances regarding the settlement of dues.

The release of the aircraft comes as a relief to PIA, allowing the airline to resume its operations without any further disruptions. PIA has been facing numerous challenges, including financial difficulties and operational constraints.

