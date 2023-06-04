AVN 46.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.49%)
Khar to visit to Norway, Sweden, Denmark from tomorrow

Recorder Report Published 04 Jun, 2023 03:35am
ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar will undertake official visits to Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Belgium from June 5 to June 13 to discuss issues of mutual interest, including trade and economy with the authorities of the European countries.

According to Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, the Minister of State will hold meetings at the ministerial level to discuss political engagement and cooperation in development, trade and climate change. She said that Khar will also meet lawmakers and local entrepreneurs.

In Belgium, the Minister of State will hold meetings with members of the European Parliament and senior officials of the European Commission. In Sweden, the Minister of State will attend the Annual Meeting of the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) as a key note speaker.

Khar will present Pakistan’s perspective on issues of regional and global importance and interact with leading European decision-makers, experts, think-tanks and influencers for debates on foreign policy priorities and challenges.

