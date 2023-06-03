Justice Isa says he did greet the Chief Justice

ISLAMABAD: Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Friday, clarified that he has not ignored Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial in the oath-taking ceremony, held at the Supreme Court building a day ago.

Supreme Court Public Relations Officer Hina Firdous on Friday issued clarification by Justice Faez. It said that false impressions were cast by a video clip from the oath-taking ceremony of chief justice Federal Shariat Court (FSC).

Justice Iqbal Hameedur Rahman took oath as the chief justice of the FSC on 1st June 2023.

Justice Faez stated; “Immediately after the conclusion of the ceremony I went first to greet and congratulate his wife where I met Mr Justice Umar Ata Bandial and greeted him.”

“Then I proceeded to greet Justice Rahman. Later, I went to talk to Dr Syed Muhammad Anwer, a former Aalim Judge of the FSC, when Mr Justice Bandial came to greet him too.”

“Someone recorded this moment, and incorrectly added that I had not greeted Justice Bandial, even though just a few minutes earlier I had done so. Justice Rahman’s wife wanted to introduce me to some of her family members, which was the reason I turned.”

“Erroneous interpretations have appeared in the media. I request that factually incorrect stories should not be propagated, as they cause unnecessary and avoidable misgivings and harm.”

“My family and I can attest to the pain of being the brunt of sponsored false stories in the recent past. ‘Ascertain its truthfulness carefully (before you spread it) lest you harm people through your own ignorance’ (Al•Qur’an, 49:6).” It concluded; “It is also factually incorrect to add in the same breath, that I have intentionally created a separate group within the Supreme Court. This is completely untrue. I stand by my oath of office, to defend and uphold the Constitution of Pakistan and cannot concur with anything less. Garnishing facts to create a controversial narrative is damaging to the institution.”

“Let us not be detracted. Let us work together to build a strong judicial system which focuses on the administration of expeditious justice.”

