AVN 46.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.49%)
BAFL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
BOP 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.21%)
CNERGY 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
DFML 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
DGKC 53.81 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (5.59%)
EPCL 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
FCCL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.53%)
FFL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.74%)
GGL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
HUBC 68.53 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.93%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
KAPCO 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
KEL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
LOTCHEM 28.27 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (5.09%)
MLCF 28.39 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.94%)
NETSOL 72.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
OGDC 75.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PAEL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.84%)
PPL 58.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
PRL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 40.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TELE 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
TPLP 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
TRG 93.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.33%)
UNITY 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By 4.9 (0.12%)
BR30 14,077 Increased By 105.9 (0.76%)
KSE100 41,353 Increased By 86.2 (0.21%)
KSE30 14,664 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Justice Isa says he did greet the Chief Justice

Terence J Sigamony Published 03 Jun, 2023 03:52am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Friday, clarified that he has not ignored Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial in the oath-taking ceremony, held at the Supreme Court building a day ago.

Supreme Court Public Relations Officer Hina Firdous on Friday issued clarification by Justice Faez. It said that false impressions were cast by a video clip from the oath-taking ceremony of chief justice Federal Shariat Court (FSC).

Justice Iqbal Hameedur Rahman took oath as the chief justice of the FSC on 1st June 2023.

Justice Faez stated; “Immediately after the conclusion of the ceremony I went first to greet and congratulate his wife where I met Mr Justice Umar Ata Bandial and greeted him.”

“Then I proceeded to greet Justice Rahman. Later, I went to talk to Dr Syed Muhammad Anwer, a former Aalim Judge of the FSC, when Mr Justice Bandial came to greet him too.”

“Someone recorded this moment, and incorrectly added that I had not greeted Justice Bandial, even though just a few minutes earlier I had done so. Justice Rahman’s wife wanted to introduce me to some of her family members, which was the reason I turned.”

“Erroneous interpretations have appeared in the media. I request that factually incorrect stories should not be propagated, as they cause unnecessary and avoidable misgivings and harm.”

“My family and I can attest to the pain of being the brunt of sponsored false stories in the recent past. ‘Ascertain its truthfulness carefully (before you spread it) lest you harm people through your own ignorance’ (Al•Qur’an, 49:6).” It concluded; “It is also factually incorrect to add in the same breath, that I have intentionally created a separate group within the Supreme Court. This is completely untrue. I stand by my oath of office, to defend and uphold the Constitution of Pakistan and cannot concur with anything less. Garnishing facts to create a controversial narrative is damaging to the institution.”

“Let us not be detracted. Let us work together to build a strong judicial system which focuses on the administration of expeditious justice.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Justice Umar Ata Bandial Justice Qazi Faez Isa

Comments

1000 characters
Sagheer Abbas Bhatti Jun 03, 2023 06:10am
Actions speak louder than words! I love justice so much that I even closed the Hudaibya Paper money laundering case and also ordered media not to discuss it.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Parvez Jun 03, 2023 11:40am
Any country's judiciary talks ONLY through their judgements......what we see happening here can only make one cry.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Justice Isa says he did greet the Chief Justice

Pakistan’s textile exports plunge 20% in May: APTMA

Afghanistan, Iran, Russia: Country outlines process for barter trade

PSDP allocates Rs1.1trn: Govt sets 3.5pc GDP growth target for FY24

Provincialisation of Discos: PC nominates senior member to facilitate Power Division

Indian train collision death toll nears 300, another 850 injured

July-May trade deficit shrinks 40.59pc to $25.79bn YoY

US defence chief tells China talks essential to avoid crisis

Expanding export base, mitigating global trade risks: SBP informs Senate panel of EXIM Bank’s main objective

$700m Dasu transmission line: Senate panel smells a rat in NTDC’s contract process

‘External development loans, advances’: MoEA seeks budget estimates under grant

Read more stories