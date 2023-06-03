Zille Shah murder case: LHC extends IK’s bail till 6th

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday extended the bail of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan till June 06 in murder case of a PTI worker Zille Shah.

Earlier Imran arrived at the court amid tight security.

The Investigating Officer (IO) on a court query said the PTI chief had not yet joined the probe.

The court, therefore, directed the IO to record Imran’s statement after the hearing. A law officer, however, said that the statement could not be recorded in the presence of the petitioner’s lawyers.

