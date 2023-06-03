AVN 46.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.49%)
BAFL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
BOP 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.21%)
CNERGY 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
DFML 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
DGKC 53.81 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (5.59%)
EPCL 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
FCCL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.53%)
FFL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.74%)
GGL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
HUBC 68.53 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.93%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
KAPCO 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
KEL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
LOTCHEM 28.27 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (5.09%)
MLCF 28.39 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.94%)
NETSOL 72.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
OGDC 75.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PAEL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.84%)
PPL 58.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
PRL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 40.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TELE 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
TPLP 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
TRG 93.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.33%)
UNITY 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By 4.9 (0.12%)
BR30 14,077 Increased By 105.9 (0.76%)
KSE100 41,353 Increased By 86.2 (0.21%)
KSE30 14,664 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Trade, investment and IT: Talks held with Georgia to explore areas of cooperation: FO

Recorder Report Published 03 Jun, 2023 03:52am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Georgia have formally kicked off the mechanism of bilateral political consultations, focusing on mutually-beneficial areas of cooperation, particularly trade and investment, tourism, education, and information technology.

The inaugural session of “Pakistan-Georgia Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC)” was held in Tbilisi on June 1, 2023, according to a statement of the Foreign Office issued here Friday.

Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, Alexander Khvtisiashvili, led the respective sides.

The ambassador of Pakistan in Georgia and Azerbaijan and senior officials from both sides were also present.

It stated that the two sides exchanged views on the state of play of bilateral relations. Terming the inaugural session as a stepping stone for diversified cooperation, both sides affirmed their desire to explore mutually beneficial areas of cooperation with a special focus on trade & investment, tourism, education and information technology.

Noting the investor-friendly policies of both countries, the foreign secretary highlighted immense potential for bilateral trade and investment between Pakistan and Georgia.

“The two sides also formalised the bilateral political consultation mechanism with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and it was agreed that the second session of the BPC will be held in Islamabad on mutually-agreed dates,” read the statement.

The foreign secretary also called on the Foreign Minister of Georgia. Ilia Darchiashvili.

Welcoming the inaugural round of consultations, the statement added that the two sides expressed hope that it would lay the foundation of multifaceted cooperation between the two sides.

The foreign secretary also held separate meetings with the Deputy Minister of Justice and Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia.

According to the statement, Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan also attended an interactive event with prominent business representatives of Georgian companies where he underscored the need for rigorous B2B networking to unlock the potential for cooperation between Pakistan and Georgia.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Trade Bilateral trade Bilateral Political Consultations Dr Asad Majeed Khan Pakistan and Georgia

Comments

1000 characters

Trade, investment and IT: Talks held with Georgia to explore areas of cooperation: FO

Pakistan’s textile exports plunge 20% in May: APTMA

Afghanistan, Iran, Russia: Country outlines process for barter trade

PSDP allocates Rs1.1trn: Govt sets 3.5pc GDP growth target for FY24

Provincialisation of Discos: PC nominates senior member to facilitate Power Division

Indian train collision death toll nears 300, another 850 injured

July-May trade deficit shrinks 40.59pc to $25.79bn YoY

Expanding export base, mitigating global trade risks: SBP informs Senate panel of EXIM Bank’s main objective

US defence chief tells China talks essential to avoid crisis

$700m Dasu transmission line: Senate panel smells a rat in NTDC’s contract process

‘External development loans, advances’: MoEA seeks budget estimates under grant

Read more stories