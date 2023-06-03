ITALIAN REPUBLIC DAY: Messages from Aarij Iqbal President Italian Trade Development Committee – IDC

TEXT: I send the Italian people my best greetings as they celebrate their 77th Republic Day on behalf of the Italian Development Committee-IDC.

I want to express my gratitude to the Italian Consulate in Karachi and the Italian Embassy in Islamabad for working together on projects and opportunities involving commerce and investment between Pakistan and Italy.

I'd like to use this opportunity to draw attention to and let everyone know that IDC has accomplished a significant milestone by joining in full the ASSOCAMERESTERO, the major association body under which all member chambers conduct business in Italy. We declared that we had attained observer status in 2019. We continued to connect with our regional community during these difficult recent years. Even if our operations were few, we were able to achieve this status because to our consistent participation on the forum, the backing of our regional president, and our central office in Rome.

The fact that we can now access the worldwide network and offer chances with Italian peers abroad through our chamber network sets the stage for new changes and advancements in both our operations in Pakistan and new prospects for our members.

I'd want to use this chance to express my gratitude to the Italian Embassy in Islamabad, the Italian Consulate in Karachi, the Central Executive Committee, and the IDC members for their unwavering support. The way we conduct business globally has undergone significant changes during the past few years. Italy has seen the changes in a similar way. The Italian people have, however, once again shown that they are resilient in the face of the obstacles and the current developments in Europe that are a direct result of the struggle on the EU's external frontiers.

The recent developments in the security situation in Europe have altered the business climate in Italy and around the world. With growing inflation, more expensive raw materials, and increased operating costs, the times are still unclear.

IDC in Collaboration with the Italian Consulate Karachi, ITMA Asia Singapore, Pakistan Textile Journal and Gerry’s Visa Service organized an event to highlight and facilitate the ITMA 2023 event which is taking place in June this year and is the biggest Textile machinery exhibition and holds tremendous opportunity for the Pakistani Textile industry in term technology acquisition and knowledge.

IDC had the chance to host Italian delegates from the collaboration for development that engages the social and corporate sectors throughout the year. IDC had the chance to host representatives from the Italian Cooperation for Development throughout the year, fostering interaction with Karachi's corporate and social communities. We actively participated in Italian Cuisine Week with a strong member presence, Italy continues to demonstrate its industrial might and prowess by maintaining strong GDP despite the regional and global challenges.

