AVN 47.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.86%)
BAFL 28.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
BOP 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.35%)
CNERGY 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
DFML 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
DGKC 50.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.39%)
EPCL 43.56 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.44%)
FCCL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
FLYNG 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HUBC 68.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 22.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.62%)
LOTCHEM 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.05%)
MLCF 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
NETSOL 74.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.88%)
OGDC 75.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.44%)
PAEL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
PPL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.68%)
PRL 14.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.89%)
SNGP 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.8%)
TELE 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
TPLP 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 97.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.36%)
UNITY 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.01%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,168 Decreased By -3.7 (-0.09%)
BR30 14,125 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.13%)
KSE100 41,667 Decreased By -4.8 (-0.01%)
KSE30 14,829 Increased By 11 (0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
May 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil falls as weak China data offsets US debt ceiling progress

Reuters Published 31 May, 2023 09:23am
Follow us

Oil prices extended losses early on Wednesday as worries of slowing demand from top oil importer China after the release of weaker-than-expected economic data outweighed some positive progress on the US debt ceiling bill.

Brent crude futures for August delivery fell 28 cents to $73.43 a barrel by 0250 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) slipped 26 cents to $69.20 a barrel, with earlier gains reversed after China manufacturing data was released.

Both benchmarks fell by more than 4% on Tuesday.

Brent’s July contract, which expires on Wednesday, and the US benchmark were on track for monthly declines of more than 7% and 9%, respectively.

China’s manufacturing activity contracted faster than expected in May on weakening demand, with the official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) down to 48.8 from 49.2 in April.

The outcome lagged a forecast of 49.4.

“With China’s industrial output and fixed-asset investment growing more slowly than expected last month, markets are worried that China’s commodity demand is weakening more quickly than anticipated,” said Vivek Dhar, director of commodities research at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

“The current pessimism surrounding China’s commodity demand stands in contrast to the optimism at the beginning of this year,” he added.

In the US, trader sentiment was lifted slightly after legislation brokered by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to lift the $31.4 trillion US debt ceiling and achieve new federal spending cuts passed an important hurdle late on Tuesday, advancing to the full House of Representatives for debate and an expected vote on passage on Wednesday.

Oil slides 4% on worries about US debt ceiling, OPEC+ talks

If passed, the Biden administration would not likely need to negotiate the debt ceiling again before the November 2024 presidential election, Dhar said.

The debt deadline nearly coincides with the June 4 meeting of OPEC+ - the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia.

Traders were uncertain about whether the group would increase output cuts as a slump in prices weighs on the market. Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman last week warned short sellers betting oil prices would fall to “watch out” in a possible signal that OPEC+ may cut output.

However, comments from Russian oil officials and sources, including Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, indicate the world’s third-largest oil producer is leaning toward leaving output unchanged.

Meantime, Saudi oil giant Saudi Aramco may further slash the official selling prices for all crude grades to Asia in July by $1 a barrel, the lowest since November 2021, a Reuters poll showed, adding mixed signals to the market on output expectations.

In April, Saudi Arabia and other members of OPEC+ announced further oil output cuts of around 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd), bringing the total volume of cuts by OPEC+ to 3.66 million bpd, according to Reuters calculations.

OPEC+ Oil US West Texas Intermediate crude Brent crude oil Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman

Comments

1000 characters

Oil falls as weak China data offsets US debt ceiling progress

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

FD extends LoC to PD for rescheduling of Rs283.287bn PHP debts

PM explains govt’s approach to FY24 budget

Monthly update: Inflation to remain on upward trajectory: MoF

Govt expending its energies on bringing economy back on the rails: Dar

Targets of NDCs: ECC rejects Sindh govt’s suggestion

Levies under FTR on exports: Higher tax rate on dividend recommended

Filing of wealth statement: RRMC urges MoF to abolish requirement

Tax liability of non-filers: Govt mulling giving NADRA new teeth

General elections must be held by Oct: Pildat

Read more stories