Sherry, Tripodi co-chair 5th session of Pak-Italy JEC in Rome

Recorder Report Published 31 May, 2023 03:57am
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Climate Change & Environmental Coordination Senator, Sherry Rehman and Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation Maria Tripodi, co-chaired 5th session of ‘Pakistan-Italy Joint Economic Commission’ (JEC) at the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Rome, on May 29, 2023.

Lauding the forthcoming establishment of ‘Italian Trade Agency’ Office in Islamabad next week, both sides concurred to establish ‘Joint Framework’ for combating ‘Climate Change’ and cooperation in ‘Water Management’.

Both sides appreciated the unprecedented bilateral trade of $2 billion in 2022, with Pakistani exports breaking ‘billion dollars’ barrier, and the near-$1 billion home remittances from 300,000 Pakistanis residing across Italy, largest expats community across EU.

According to an official statement, a robust presence of Pakistani businessmen at ‘G2B session’ representing Leather, Textiles and Footwear Associations was matched by Italian counterparts from national Chambers, Trade & Investment Finance Agency (SIMEST), Italian Trade Agency (ITA) as well as Footwear, Textiles, Agricultural Machinery & Olive Culture.

Welcoming finalisation of ‘Agreement for Abolition of Visas for Diplomatic Passports’, both sides reaffirmed commitment to fast-track negotiations to finalise framework for ‘Migration & Labour Mobility’ along with other under consideration accords. The event was concluded by co-chairs with signing a substantive ‘Roadmap for Cooperation’, covering Trade & Investments, Heritage, Culture, Climate Change, Agriculture, Higher Education, Technical Cooperation and Transfer of Technology in cited sectors. Next JEC shall be hosted in Islamabad at mutually convenient timeframe.

