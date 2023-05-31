PTI sends Rs10bn defamation notice to Patel

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday sent Rs10 billion defamation notice to Federal Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel over his ‘shameful allegations’ in a press conference wherein he raised questions pertaining to former prime minister Imran Khan’s medical status.

The notice served by Imran Khan’s lawyer Abuzar Salman Niazi urged Abdul Qadir Patel to tender his unconditional apology to PTI Chairman Imran Khan and take back his ‘shameful allegations’ within 15 days.

The notice further stated that if the minister cannot apologize then he should submit a fine of Rs10 billion, which will be deposited in Shaukat Khanum Trust, otherwise, legal action should be taken against him.

It may be noted that last week, Patel citing the medical report of Imran Khan complied by PIMS doctor, claimed the PTI chief’s ‘mental stability is questionable’.