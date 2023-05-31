Hina to visit Norway very soon

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar is to visit Norway during first week of June 2023, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

During the visit, Pakistan and Norway will discuss prospects of deepening bilateral existing cooperation as well as explore avenues of expanding cooperation in new areas.

In February this year, Norway’s Deputy Foreign Minister Erling Rimestadon visited Islamabad and held a meeting with Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest. Both sides discussed cooperation in the areas of investment, maritime, climate, and higher education.

Recently, Norwegian Ambassador to Pakistan said Norway wanted to see a Pakistan that prospered and developed, and which delivered on the aspirations of its people in accordance with its own Constitution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023