Rupee makes minor gain, settles at 285.35 against US dollar

  • Currency appreciates 0.02% in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published May 30, 2023 Updated May 30, 2023 04:51pm
The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.02% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At close, the currency settled at 285.35, an increase of Re0.07, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

However, in the open market, the US dollar was being traded in the range of 311-314 level against the greenback, as the gap widened due to foreign currency shortage.

On Monday, the rupee registered losses to settle at 285.42 or 0.09% lower against the US dollar in the inter-bank.

In a key development, Nathan Porter, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission Chief to Pakistan, told Business Recorder that the multilateral lender continues its engagement with the Pakistani authorities - focusing on the restoration of foreign exchange proper market functioning, the passage of a fiscal year 2024 budget consistent with program goals, and adequate financing to pave the way for a Board meeting before the current program expires at June-end.

Porter said that overcoming the present economic and financial challenges would require sustained policy efforts and reforms for Pakistan to regain strong and inclusive private-led growth.

Globally, the US dollar fell on Tuesday against a basket of major currencies but did not drift far from a two-month peak, after a deal over the US debt ceiling lifted risk sentiment, although the agreement could face a rocky path through Congress.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six major peers, slipped 0.125% to 104.17, easing away from the two-month high of 104.42 it touched on Friday. The index is set to end the month with a gain of 2.5%.

A handful of hard-right Republican lawmakers said on Monday they would oppose a deal to raise the United States’ $31.4 trillion debt ceiling.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell by nearly 2% on Tuesday as concerns about the US debt ceiling pact cooled the market’s risk-on sentiment and mixed messages from major producers clouded the supply outlook ahead of their meeting this weekend.

Oil prices Exchange rate Pakistan rupees US dollar index IMF and Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters
Fazeel Siddiqui (Overseas Pakistani) May 30, 2023 05:57pm
Fraud government of dictators maintaining fraud statements, to rip off Overseas Pakistan exchanging remittances Rs: 50 less at SBP. in open market USD is not available at 335 even.
EQ May 30, 2023 06:14pm
"However, in the open market, the US dollar was being traded in the range of 311-314 level against the greenback, as the gap widened due to foreign currency shortage." When you do this it encourages people to use open market as compared to official channels. This is a repeat of what happened in January and that costed the country a lot.
