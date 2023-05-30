AVN 48.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.69%)
Copper prices rise on softer dollar and easing US debt worries

Reuters Published 30 May, 2023 11:08am
Photo: Reuters
Copper prices rose on Tuesday, supported by a weaker dollar and as risk sentiment improved following a temporary suspension of the U.S. debt ceiling to avoid a default.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.4% to $8,167 a tonne by 0156 GMT, while the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 0.5% to 65,220 yuan ($9,435.63) a tonne.

The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies, after President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy agreed to temporarily suspend the debt ceiling and cap some federal spending in order to prevent a U.S. debt default.

However, the agreement still needs to go through Congress where it could face a rocky path.

A softer dollar made greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

Shanghai copper prices rise on US debt ceiling relief

LME nickel rose 2.4% to $21,670 a tonne, tin increased 4.2% to $25,880 a tonne, while aluminium fell 0.3% to $2,231.50 a tonne, zinc eased 0.3% to $2,335.50 a tonne and lead lost 0.6% to $2,065.50 a tonne.

SHFE nickel increased 3.3% to 166,770 yuan a tonne, tin jumped 4.1% to 211,380 yuan a tonne, while aluminium eased 0.4% to 18,000 yuan a tonne and lead dipped 0.2% to 15,210 yuan a tonne.

The premium of LME cash tin over the three-month contract was at $368 a tonne on Friday, the highest since June 2022, indicating tightening nearby supply.

The International Tin Association said last week a detailed plan to suspend mining in a region in Myanmar controlled by an ethnic Wa militia force had been published this month, raising tin ore supply concerns.

