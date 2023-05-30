AVN 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.1%)
BAFL 29.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
DFML 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
DGKC 49.75 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.74%)
EPCL 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.38%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.52%)
FFL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
FLYNG 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
GGL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.15%)
HUBC 68.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
KEL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.04%)
NETSOL 72.48 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (3.29%)
OGDC 74.68 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.85%)
PAEL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.14%)
PIBTL 3.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 57.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
PRL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.8%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
TELE 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.62%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.38%)
TRG 94.61 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (4.43%)
UNITY 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (15.32%)
BR100 4,129 Increased By 30.5 (0.74%)
BR30 13,984 Increased By 131.4 (0.95%)
KSE100 41,340 Increased By 375.5 (0.92%)
KSE30 14,663 Increased By 131.5 (0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
May 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PPP govt, ECP made parties in petition: JI moves SHC for ‘protection’ of PTI UCs’ reps

Recorder Report Published 30 May, 2023 03:37am
Follow us

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi on Monday sought the court help to protect the PTI UCs’ elected representatives from the PPP's ‘harassments’ and police arrest.

A petition in Sindh High Court was filed by Usman Farooq Advocate on behalf of JI Karachi Chief Engr Naeemur Rehman pleading for an immediate hearing on the PTI UCs chairmen and vice chairmen and give them protection to cast their votes at will.

The petition makes the PPP government in Sindh and Election Commission of Pakistan parties.

The petition pleaded the SHC to bind the government and the ECP to ensure that all the remaining elected representatives take oath and participate in the elections for towns and the city council, including the post of the city mayor.

It also pleaded the court to refrain police from conducting raids and harassing those PTI local leaders who are not nominated in any FIRs.

Talking to reporters outside the SHC, Hafiz Naeem said "we have moved the SHC to seek a relief for the PTI's elected representatives to protect them from the PPP's harassments and the police arrest," he said.

He accused the PPP of using "all out fascist tactics" as an attempt to rig the final round of the local government elections.

"Since the PTI has announced its support for the JI, the Sindh government is harassing them with arrests and mental torture," he said.

Some four to five UCs chairmen have not taken oath because they have already been arrest with several vice chairmen, he said.

The police have arrested several PTI local leaders at the time of submitting nomination forms for the reserved seats in towns and the city council, he said.

He said that the JI has 193 votes including those of the PTI whereas the required number for electing the mayor is 180.

The PPP leaders have confessed that they have a total of 166 votes after adding those of its coalition partners, he added.

Without using the illegal and unconstitutional tactics, he said, the PPP cannot clinch to the mayorship with its existing votes of 166.

"The PPP wants to use the May 9 mayhem to rig the election using the continuing crackdown as a pretext against the PTI in Sindh and particularly in Karachi," he said.

Despite sending several letters to the Election Commission, he said it has failed to correct its "course".

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PTI ECP Sindh High Court Naeemur Rehman Usman Farooq PTI UCs

Comments

1000 characters

PPP govt, ECP made parties in petition: JI moves SHC for ‘protection’ of PTI UCs’ reps

SBP unveils PSR: E-banking transactions reach Rs44trn mark by Q3-end

Opportunity to end the impasse still exists: Yes, CJP is already looking for silver lining

KE seeks amendments to tax laws

IMF continues its engagement with govt: Porter

CMOs miss most of the KPIs: PTA

SAPM advocates introduction of ‘constitutional court’

8-member SC bench to hear pleas against SC Act on Thursday

Benami assets: FBR may be empowered to invoke Sec 111 of IT Ord

Builders, developers: Govt may extend tax incentives

Russian oil: first shipment likely to reach by first week of June

Read more stories