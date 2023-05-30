AVN 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.1%)
PCB Level-II umpiring course starts today

Recorder Report Published 30 May, 2023 03:37am
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be organising four-day-long Level-II Umpiring Course from Tuesday at its headquarters.

This course will be attended by 65 candidates, who passed the Level-I course in 2021. This course will further strengthen the PCB’s pool of umpires and the successful candidates will be inducted in the PCB’s Development Panel of Umpires who will officiate the district cricket association matches in the upcoming season. This will be the first induction in the panel since 2016-17 season.

During the course, the participants will undergo comprehensive training on the first three days and will take a written examination and interviews on the last day, a PCB spokesman, said, adding: “The trainers for the course are Ahsan Raza, member ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, Asif Yaqoob, member ICC and PCB International Panel of Umpires, and Nasir Hussain from the PCB Elite Panel of Umpires.”

There are three tiers of the PCB Panel of Umpires – Elite, Supplementary and Development, with the umpires beginning their careers from the development panel and graduating to elite based on their performances.

These 65 were amongst the 350 candidates who passed the Level-I Umpiring Course in 2021 after attaining at least 60 per cent score. The maximum age limit to appear in the Level-II course is 45, the spokesman, added.

PCB Asif Yaqoob ICC Elite Panel of Umpires Ahsan Raza Level II umpiring course

