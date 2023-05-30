ATC reserves judgment on bail plea of Umar till today

ISLAMABAD: Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday reserved its judgment on bail petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar till Tuesday (today) in cases registered against him under anti-terrorism charges for allegedly attacking police and creating unrest at the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC), during the hearing of Toshakhana case against PTI chief Imran Khan on March 18.

The ATC judge Raja Jawad, while hearing Asad Umar’s petition reserved its verdict after hearing arguments.

The city police had registered two different first information reports (FIRs) at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and the Golra Police Station claiming that the PTI leaders and workers attacked the police and created unrest outside the FJC on March 18.

Umar’s counsel, while arguing before the court said that his client was not present at FJC on that day as he was attending the hearing in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and requested the court to grant him bail.

The ATC judge asked the investigating officer (IO) whether a case has been registered against Asad Umar under Section 109. The IO replied in the negative and said that the accused has been nominated in a case. The court took a short break.

After resuming the hearing after the break, the judge remarked that it was the same day when the court of additional district and sessions judge Zafar Iqbal was shifted to his court for the hearing of Toshakhana case. I received a message at 1 am at night that Judge Zafar Iqbal will hear the case in my court, Raja Jawad said.

The prosecutor told the court that Umar on March 18 had not only brought a number of workers but also he himself took part in vandalism. The judge remarked that Umar’s case is a case of its own nature during which the terrorist had come without weapons.

“It is the first case, in which, the terrorist has come empty-handed,” he remarked. The prosecutor told the court that attempts had been made to create instability by attacking the judicial complex in Islamabad.

Umar’s counsel told the court that workers of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) staged a protest outside Supreme Court but no case has been registered against them.

On the other hand, a local court has extended interim bail of Umar in the case registered against him at the Tarnol police station.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the case, extended the bail of Umar till June 5.

Sardar Masroof told the court that Umar’s lawyer Babar Awan is not available; therefore, adjourned the case till his arrival.

The court approved his request and adjourned the case till June 5.

