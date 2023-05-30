This is apropos a Business Recorder editorial “Political despondency and economic despair” carried by the newspaper recently.

The newspaper has concluded its argument by saying that “There can be no doubt that Pakistan has never come this close to complete financial and political collapse. If our political leaders do not wake up even now, we’ll at least know who to blame if things really fall apart and Pakistan crashes into default”.

That the newspaper seems to have summed up all the essential aspects of hopelessness is a fact.

The economic slump has grown more prominent with every passing day. The incumbent government has miserably failed to do anything meaningful to arrest the slide.

Its lack of response to the challenges of declining exports, slowing manufacturing activity and falling remittances has enormously added to people’s woes.

People are reeling under skyrocketing inflation. There appears to be no light at the end of the tunnel. The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government has brought the economy to the edge of a precipice.

Even a general election, in my view, cannot be a solution. The newspaper has rung the alarm bells. It has done an awful good job of bringing the state of country’s economy under focus. But what if the government takes no heed?

Noman Bashir

Karachi

