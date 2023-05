LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday allowed two days remand of PTI leader Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed in a case pertaining to attack on corpus commander house.

Earlier, the police requested the court to grant physical remand of the PTI leader in an arson case registered with Shadman police station.

The court after hearing the arguments of both the sides allowed the request of police.

