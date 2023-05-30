KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Fateh Industries Ltd - - - - 26.06.2023 20.06.2023 to 10.00.A.M. 26.06.2023 EOGM Kohinoor Textile - - - - 20.06.2023 14.06.2023 to Mills Limited 12.00.P.M. 20.06.2023 EOGM Maple Leaf Cement - - - - 20.06.2023 14.06.2023 to Factory Limited 10.00.A.M. 20.06.2023 EOGM Adamjee Insurance - - - - 16.06.2023 10.06.2023 to Company Limited 09.00.A.M. 16.06.2023 EOGM Nishat Mills Ltd - - - - 19.06.2023 13.06.2023 to 11.00.A.M. 19.06.2023 EOGM Dadex Eternit Ltd - - - - 20.06.2023 13.06.2023 11.00.A.M. 20.06.2023 EOGM Century Paper & - - - - 21.06.2023 14.06.2023 to Mills Limited 11.00.A.M. 21.06.2023 EOGM Service Global - - - - 20.06.2023 14.06.2023 to Footwear Limited 10.00.A.M. 20.06.2023 EOGM Din Textile Mills Ltd - - - - 19.06.2023 13.06.2023 to 10.00.A.M. 19.06.2023 EOGM Lotte Chemical Ltd - - -` - 22.06.2023 15.06.2023 to 10.00.A.M. 22.06.2023 EOGM Service Industries Ltd - - - - 20.06.2023 14.06.2023 to 11.30.A.M. 20.06.2023 EOGM ==========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023