KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 30 May, 2023 03:37am
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/ (Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
Fateh Industries Ltd      -             -             -              -        26.06.2023     20.06.2023 to
                                                                              10.00.A.M.        26.06.2023
                                                                              EOGM
Kohinoor Textile          -             -             -              -        20.06.2023     14.06.2023 to
Mills Limited                                                                 12.00.P.M.        20.06.2023
                                                                              EOGM
Maple Leaf Cement         -             -             -              -        20.06.2023     14.06.2023 to
Factory Limited                                                               10.00.A.M.        20.06.2023
                                                                              EOGM
Adamjee Insurance         -             -             -              -        16.06.2023     10.06.2023 to
Company Limited                                                               09.00.A.M.        16.06.2023
                                                                              EOGM
Nishat Mills Ltd          -             -             -              -        19.06.2023     13.06.2023 to
                                                                              11.00.A.M.        19.06.2023
                                                                              EOGM
Dadex Eternit Ltd         -             -             -              -        20.06.2023        13.06.2023
                                                                              11.00.A.M.        20.06.2023
                                                                              EOGM
Century Paper &           -             -             -              -        21.06.2023     14.06.2023 to
Mills Limited                                                                 11.00.A.M.        21.06.2023
                                                                              EOGM
Service Global            -             -             -              -        20.06.2023     14.06.2023 to
Footwear Limited                                                              10.00.A.M.        20.06.2023
                                                                              EOGM
Din Textile Mills Ltd     -             -             -              -        19.06.2023     13.06.2023 to
                                                                              10.00.A.M.        19.06.2023
                                                                              EOGM
Lotte Chemical Ltd        -             -             -`             -        22.06.2023     15.06.2023 to
                                                                              10.00.A.M.        22.06.2023
                                                                              EOGM
Service Industries Ltd    -             -             -              -        20.06.2023     14.06.2023 to
                                                                              11.30.A.M.        20.06.2023
                                                                              EOGM
==========================================================================================================

