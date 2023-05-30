Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Fateh Industries Ltd - - - - 26.06.2023 20.06.2023 to
10.00.A.M. 26.06.2023
EOGM
Kohinoor Textile - - - - 20.06.2023 14.06.2023 to
Mills Limited 12.00.P.M. 20.06.2023
EOGM
Maple Leaf Cement - - - - 20.06.2023 14.06.2023 to
Factory Limited 10.00.A.M. 20.06.2023
EOGM
Adamjee Insurance - - - - 16.06.2023 10.06.2023 to
Company Limited 09.00.A.M. 16.06.2023
EOGM
Nishat Mills Ltd - - - - 19.06.2023 13.06.2023 to
11.00.A.M. 19.06.2023
EOGM
Dadex Eternit Ltd - - - - 20.06.2023 13.06.2023
11.00.A.M. 20.06.2023
EOGM
Century Paper & - - - - 21.06.2023 14.06.2023 to
Mills Limited 11.00.A.M. 21.06.2023
EOGM
Service Global - - - - 20.06.2023 14.06.2023 to
Footwear Limited 10.00.A.M. 20.06.2023
EOGM
Din Textile Mills Ltd - - - - 19.06.2023 13.06.2023 to
10.00.A.M. 19.06.2023
EOGM
Lotte Chemical Ltd - - -` - 22.06.2023 15.06.2023 to
10.00.A.M. 22.06.2023
EOGM
Service Industries Ltd - - - - 20.06.2023 14.06.2023 to
11.30.A.M. 20.06.2023
EOGM
==========================================================================================================
