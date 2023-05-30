AVN 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.1%)
BAFL 29.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
DFML 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
DGKC 49.75 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.74%)
EPCL 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.38%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.52%)
FFL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
FLYNG 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
GGL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.15%)
HUBC 68.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
KEL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.04%)
NETSOL 72.48 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (3.29%)
OGDC 74.68 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.85%)
PAEL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.14%)
PIBTL 3.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 57.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
PRL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.8%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
TELE 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.62%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.38%)
TRG 94.61 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (4.43%)
UNITY 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (15.32%)
BR100 4,129 Increased By 30.5 (0.74%)
BR30 13,984 Increased By 131.4 (0.95%)
KSE100 41,340 Increased By 375.5 (0.92%)
KSE30 14,663 Increased By 131.5 (0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
May 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 30 May, 2023 03:37am
Follow us

KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 18.825 billion and the number of lots traded at 13,768 Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 9.202 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.449 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.647 billion), Silver (PKR 638.212 million), Crude Oil (PKR 569.497 million), DJ (PKR 499.742 million), Platinum (PKR 367.433 million), SP 500 (PKR 186.829 million), Japan Equity (PKR 116.609 million), Copper (PKR 83.388 million), Natural Gas (PKR 46.982 million) and Brent (PKR 18.013 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 17 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 19.788 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PMEX PMEX daily trading report

Comments

1000 characters

PMEX daily trading report

SBP unveils PSR: E-banking transactions reach Rs44trn mark by Q3-end

Opportunity to end the impasse still exists: Yes, CJP is already looking for silver lining

KE seeks amendments to tax laws

IMF continues its engagement with govt: Porter

CMOs miss most of the KPIs: PTA

SAPM advocates introduction of ‘constitutional court’

8-member SC bench to hear pleas against SC Act on Thursday

Benami assets: FBR may be empowered to invoke Sec 111 of IT Ord

Builders, developers: Govt may extend tax incentives

Russian oil: first shipment likely to reach by first week of June

Read more stories