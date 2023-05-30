KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 18.825 billion and the number of lots traded at 13,768 Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 9.202 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.449 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.647 billion), Silver (PKR 638.212 million), Crude Oil (PKR 569.497 million), DJ (PKR 499.742 million), Platinum (PKR 367.433 million), SP 500 (PKR 186.829 million), Japan Equity (PKR 116.609 million), Copper (PKR 83.388 million), Natural Gas (PKR 46.982 million) and Brent (PKR 18.013 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 17 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 19.788 million were traded.

