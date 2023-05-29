AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
BAFL 29.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
BOP 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.19%)
DFML 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
DGKC 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.23%)
EPCL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
FFL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.84%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
HUBC 67.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
KAPCO 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 27.34 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.22%)
MLCF 27.84 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (5.14%)
NETSOL 70.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-3.14%)
OGDC 74.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.97%)
PAEL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PPL 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.04%)
PRL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.93%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.12%)
TRG 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-2.62%)
UNITY 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.31%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,098 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.39%)
BR30 13,852 Decreased By -122.9 (-0.88%)
KSE100 40,965 Decreased By -65.1 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,532 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
May 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Dr Seemin Jamali laid to rest

PPI Published 29 May, 2023 04:27am
Follow us

KARACHI: Former Jinnah Hospital Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) executive director Dr Seemin Jamali was laid to rest in the DHA Phase VIII graveyard on Sunday.

On Saturday, Jamali passed away at 61 after prolonged illness. According to family sources, she was suffering from intestinal cancer and was admitted to a private hospital almost a week ago. She could not be resuscitated to life.

Her funeral prayer was offered at Jinnah Hospital mosque after Asr prayer. Among his heirs are his husband Dr AR Jamali and two sons Omar Jamali and Babar Jamali.

After completing her medical education from Nawabshah, and attaining a degree of public health from Thailand, she joined the JPMC in 1988 as medical officer. She was appointed head of the emergency department in 1995 and was elevated to JPMC joint executive in 2010 before being appointed as the executive director in 2016. She retired from the post in 2021.

Her achievements included several initiatives launched for the first time in the public sector in Sindh; launch of an emergency care training programme at JPMC, establishment of a morgue and dog-bite treatment centre.

As a blast hit the hospital, she was moved to transform the emergency department into a state-of-the-art unit with public-private partnership.

Dr Jamali was awarded awards including Tamgha-e-Imtiaz and Women Achievement Award. She was also given the rank of Lt. Col by the army for her services.

Minister for external affairs Bilawal Bhutto took to Twitter to share his grief over “profound loss to the medical fraternity”.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb also expressed grief over the death of Dr Jamali.

She, in a condolence message, prayed to Allah, the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

JPMC Dr Seemin Jamali

Comments

1000 characters

Dr Seemin Jamali laid to rest

Govt to share budget details with IMF to unlock funds: Dar

IK urges SC to ‘save democracy’

IK ‘reveals’ Rana’s ‘plot’

Cabinet may ratify deal between UPL, govt entities

Accumulated profits: Proposed advance tax may be challenged in courts

Transportation of HSD: APL proposes to repurpose its Hub-ZOT pipeline

Republicans, Biden reach debt ceiling deal

SRO on ‘records of beneficial owners’ irks PBC

PBS statement full of mistakes: economist

WB terms one component of KWSSIP ‘high risk’

Read more stories