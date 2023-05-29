AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
May 29, 2023
Bilawal greets nation on silver jubilee of nuclear tests

APP Published 29 May, 2023 04:27am
KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended greetings to the nation on the silver jubilee of the country’s nuclear tests and saluted all the people, including scientists, who played their role in making Pakistan the first nuclear nation in the Islamic world.

According to the statement issued by media cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP said that the nuclear programme of the country is indeed a great gift of the Qauid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to the nation.

He said that the first elected Prime Minister of the country, Shaheed Bhutto, had said that if we have to eat grass, we will do so, but we will make Pakistan a nuclear power at any cost. “Making Pakistan a nuclear power was the mission of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto shielded and advanced the country’s nuclear programme as Prime Minister.

He pointed out that in 1998, when India carried out nuclear tests, then Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto stood firm as the leader of the opposition and demanded that the government should also immediately carry out nuclear tests, adding that even though Shaheed Bibi was in the opposition, she fully supported the Mian Nawaz Sharif government on this issue.

The Chairman PPP said that his party is strictly following the footsteps of its martyred leaders, founder chairman Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and chairperson Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, regarding the nuclear programme of the country.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Pakistan strictly adheres to the policy of minimum credible nuclear deterrence, and at the same time Pakistan’s nuclear program is for peace and stability in the region.

