May 29, 2023
Copper gains but still heading for sixth straight weekly loss

Reuters Published 29 May, 2023 04:27am
LONDON: Copper prices rose on Friday but remained on track for a sixth consecutive weekly loss amid lacklustre demand from top metals consumer China and other markets.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 2.5% at $8,159.50 a tonne at 1630 GMT - its biggest one-day rise since January - but still down more than 1% from last Friday’s close.

Prices of the metal used in electrical wiring have fallen 15% from a high in January and this week dipped below $8,000 for the first time since November.

Speculators have amassed their biggest short positions in US copper futures in 10 months as China’s economic recovery falls short of expectations and rising interest rates slow growth in other countries, weakening demand for metal.

Prices were boosted by better than expected US GDP and consumer spending data and signs that a deal to raise the US debt ceiling is close, which eased worries of a default, lifting stock markets.

A key area of technical support for copper around $7,800-$7,900 has held and prices should now stabilise, said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

“We’ve hit a significant level of support. We’ve priced in a lot of bad news. This makes me wonder whether there is much more selling left in the market,” he said.

Like many analysts, Hansen believes the copper supply deficits will soon emerge to lift prices.

But for now, demand is weak. Inventories in LME-registered warehouses have almost doubled in the last month to 97,725 tonnes.

LME zinc was up 3.3% at $2,347 a tonne but still down around 5% this week, having fallen on Thursday to its lowest since July 2020.

LME zinc inventories have risen fivefold since February to 74,550 tonnes and weak demand for steel - which zinc is used to galvanise - pushed Chinese rebar prices to their lowest in three years this week.

LME aluminium rose 0.7% to $2,247 a tonne, lead was flat at $2,073.50, nickel edged up 0.1% to $21,250 and tin climbed 1.2% to $24,900.

