May 28, 2023
Diplomatic passports of 9 PTI leaders, Rashid cancelled

Fazal Sher Published 28 May, 2023 03:34am
ISLAMABAD: The government has cancelled diplomatic passports of nine Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and chief of Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rasheed.

According to a notification issued by the Immigration and Passport Directorate, the competent authority has decided to cancel and inactivate the diplomatic passports issued to individuals who are no more entitled to retain the same under the provisions of Clause(1) of Schedule-IV of Passport Rules, 2021.

It says that the diplomatic passports of Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Pervez Khattak, Azam Swati, Ali Amin Gandapur, Farrukh Habib, Aun Abbas, Zartaj Gul, and Ali Muhammad Khan were cancelled.

AML chief Sheikh Rasheed’s diplomatic passport has also been cancelled.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PTI Sheikh Rasheed AML PTI leaders Diplomatic passports

