Khusro Bakhtyar announces to quit PTI

ISLAMABAD: Another leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and former federal minister Khusro Bakhtyar has announced to quit the PTI.

In a video message on Saturday, Khusro Bakhtyar said that a year ago he had told the top and frontline leadership of the party that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s new political plan of confrontation with state institutions would be harmful for the party.

Bakhtyar said that due to this policy of the PTI, he distanced himself from the PTI politics. “I have also distanced myself from the membership of the core committee and the presidentship of the South Punjab,” he added.