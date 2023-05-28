IK condemns crackdown on PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that backbreaking inflation and unprecedented fall in the value of the Pakistani rupee were being witnessed while the government has all its focus on the crackdown against his party workers.

The former Prime Minister on Saturday tweeted that dollar was selling at Rs 310 in the open market while there was record backbreaking inflation in the country right now.

Moreover, he observed that Pakistan’s debt was accumulating at the fastest rate ever and thus the economy was shrinking; “all our annual tax revenue collections do not even cover the interest that we have to pay on our loans”.

“While the country’s economy was crashing right before our eyes, all this fascist government was thinking of was more coercive and oppressive measures to crush the PTI. And of course, to the PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) leadership, this historic devaluation of the rupee does not matter because all their ill-gotten wealth was stashed abroad in dollars. It would be the people of Pakistan who would experience inflation and poverty while the PDM leaders would be beneficiaries of this fall in the rupee,” he said.

