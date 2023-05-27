AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
May 27, 2023
NBP commends accomplishments of its ‘Digital Champion’ campaign

Press Release Published 27 May, 2023 06:09am
KARACHI: The National Bank of Pakistan has unequivocally recognized and commended the ground-breaking accomplishments of its Digital Champion campaign.

The bank deeply appreciates its esteemed digital ambassadors whose unwavering commitment and outstanding efforts were instrumental in successfully directing NBP customers toward adopting digital banking.

The campaign’s resounding success is evidenced by the activation of over 250,000 debit cards through the mobile app in 8 months, which was made possible by a massive effort of 7500 NBP staff from 98% of the branches.

The event at the NBP Head Office recognized the efforts of the NBP staff and regional teams who participated in the campaign. NBP appreciated the winners’ contribution and rewarded them for encouraging healthy competition in supporting the digital transformation journey.

Expressing his views, Rehmat Ali Hasnie, President and CEO (A), NBP, said: “Our main focus is to ensure that our staff is involved and motivated in achieving our goals. We have initiated a digital transformation project to keep up with the latest industry trends and modernize our financial institution.”

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Hamayun Sajjad, SEVP/Chief Digital Officer, NBP, stated: “NBP is committed to transforming the banking experience through empathetic digital solutions that prioritize financial inclusion. With a strong dedication to digital, NBP’s staff guides customers toward basic digital banking services.

In just one year, NBP has achieved impressive milestones, including a 100% YoY increase in NBP Digital App registrations, a remarkable 100% growth in debit card point-of-sale transactions, and over a trillion rupees worth of digital transactions. Through collaborative efforts, NBP is revolutionizing the banking experience for customers and employees with innovative digital product offerings.”

digital banking NBP National Bank of Pakistan Digital Champion campaign

