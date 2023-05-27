AVN 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.41%)
SLIC to use genetic and DNA technology for policy holders

Press Release Published 27 May, 2023 06:09am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan (SLIC), the largest life and health insurer in the country, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Dante Genomics, a global leader in genomics and precision medicine, to provide data-driven and genomics-based solutions to enhance the overall health of Pakistanis.

The occasion was graced by Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar and the MoU was signed by SLIC’s senior representative, Muhammad Izqar Khan (Executive Director), and Co-founder/CEO of Dante Genomics, Andrea Riposati.

The event was graced by foreign delegates from Italy including GenerosoIanniciello of Dante Genomics and Managing Director of Dante Genomics, Yasir Bajwa, along with representatives from SLIC.

