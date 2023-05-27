Bangladesh Deputy HC celebrates ‘Independence, National Day’

KARACHI: Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Karachi celebrated their 52nd Independence and National Day. Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah graced the reception as the chief guest.

Bangladesh High Commissioner in Pakistan Md. Ruhul Alam Siddiqui, Consuls General of different countries including Bahrain, China, France, Indonesia, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Russian Federation, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Türkiye, United Arab Emirates, British Deputy High Commissioner, and other diplomats participated in the reception.

Senators, Members of National and Provincial Assemblies, Special Assistants to Chief Minister Sindh, senior government officials, Vice Chancellors and Professors of different universities, office-bearers of FPCCI, KCCI and other Chambers and Associations in Sindh were also present, besides eminent business personalities.

Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner in his speech warmly welcomed the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and diplomats and all the distinguished guests to the reception.

The Independence and the National Day of Bangladesh is on 26 March; however due to the Holy Month of Ramadan this year, Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Karachi arranged the reception at a later date.

Deputy High Commissioner paid his profound tributes to the memory of the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He also paid rich tributes to all the martyrs, who have sacrificed their lives for the Independence of Bangladesh in 1971.

Deputy High Commissioner S M Mahbubul Alam mentioned that Bangladesh and Pakistan have huge potential for mutually beneficial bilateral relationships. He emphasized on the exploring the issues areas for wider and stronger cooperation between the two countries.

He elaborated on the success stories of Bangladesh and mentioned that under the charismatic and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has become a ‘role model’ of socioeconomic development in the world.

Bangladesh is currently among the five fastest growing economies in the world, ranking 35th in terms of GDP. He further added that Bangladesh has fulfilled all the criteria for the graduation to developing country from the LDC status and has been confirmed to be graduated from the LDC in 2026. The present per capita income of Bangladesh is USD2824.

Deputy High Commissioner further briefed that Bangladesh has completed or has been working on many mega projects such as the Padma Bridge, which is opened on 25 June 2022. The Padma Bridge is constructed with the own finance worth over US$3.8billion.

He also mentioned few other mega projects such as the Metro Rail (opened on 28 December 2022), Karnaphuli River Tunnel - the first even under the river tunnel in South Asia, Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, Deep-Sea Port, Bangabandhu Satellite-1.

He said that Bangladesh is the largest delta in the world with over 500 rivers. Bangladesh is a green country which is a production powerhouse. Bangladesh is the 1st in jute export, 2nd in jute production, 3rd in freshwater fish production, 4th in rice production and 7th in potatoes production. Bangladesh, a country of 170 million people is a self-sufficient country in food production.

Bangladesh is 2nd in RMG production and export. Over 12 million Bangladesh nationals live in over 180 countries and Bangladesh is 8th in remittance receipt amounting over US$25 billion a year. Bangladesh’s foreign currency reserve reached up to US$48 billion. Total annual exports of Bangladesh are over US$55 billion. Bangladesh has been working hard for the annual export of US$100 billion by 2030.

Bangladesh will be a trillion dollar economy and the 9th largest consumer market in the world by 2041. Government of Bangladesh has been striving hard to implement “Vision-2041” to turn Bangladesh into an upper middle-income country by 2031 and Developed and Smart Bangladesh by 2041 and building a prosperous and climate-resilient delta by 2100.

Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner mentioned that Bangladesh has been excelling in all socioeconomic indices. Bangladesh’s policy for women education and women empowerment is very robust. Bangladesh is a country of religious harmony.

Bangladesh is a country of rich cultural heritage and tradition of thousand years. He added that Bangladesh believes in the holistic and all-encompassing development policies that the development of everyone and every sector in the society is the development of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh is a secular democratic country with traditional inclusive society. Rights of all from all strata of the society are well protected in Bangladesh. The media has been growing very fast in Bangladesh. The media has been enjoying freedom of expression. There are over 1,300 newspapers in Bangladesh.

Deputy High Commissioner added that Bangladesh the current primary enrolment rate is almost 100 percent, electricity coverage is 100 percent, and children vaccination is 100 percent. The literacy rate is around 80 percent. There are over 170 universities and 112 medical collages in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh meets 97 percent of medicines produced by over 300 state-of-the-art pharmaceutical companies and exports to over 120 countries in the world. Bangladesh has been working for a 100 percent literate, technologically sound, digitally smart country.

Regarding the foreign policy of Bangladesh, the Deputy High Commissioner mentioned that Bangladesh has been pursuing the foreign policy of “Friendship to all and malice towards none” since her Independence in 1971 as was postulated by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, which continues to provide the philosophical underpinning of Bangladesh’s pro-peace foreign policy.

Father of the Nation propounded the peace and development-centric foreign policy, which remains the guiding principle of Bangladesh’s diplomatic engagements today. In 1973 Father of the National was awarded the prestigious Julio-Curie Peace Prize.

He mentioned that Bangladesh is the proponent of the resolution of ‘Culture of Peace’ in the UN System. Bangladesh is 2nd in contributing the UN Peacekeepers. Following the footsteps of the Father of the Nation, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is also pursuing the peace-loving development centric and widely engaging foreign policy.

The Government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has provided temporary shelter to over 1.1 million Rohingya of Myanmar nationals. This is an extraordinary example of humanitarian stand of the peace-loving people and the government of Bangladesh.

Deputy High Commissioner emphasized that the potential of trade and commerce and investment in Bangladesh is huge. Bangladesh has been working to establish 100 specialized economic zones across the countries. Items such as raw jute, tea, chemical fertilizer, garments, leather and lather products, plastic items, ceramic products, and pharmaceutical products and so forth are few of the export items, which Pakistan may import from Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Missions in Pakistan have been engaging actively for the stronger relations between the two countries and for the promotion of trade and business between the two countries.

He mentioned that separate delegations from the Federation of Pakistan of Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and delegation from Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) have recently visited Bangladesh. Other business delegations of 18-members, 46-members and 35-members also visited Bangladesh recently.

Another delegation of 16 tanner-owners from Tanners Association in Pakistan (TAP) is expected to visit Bangladesh soon. Both the brotherly countries have been working for the mutually beneficial relationships and for the wellbeing of the two peoples.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023