TEXPO Weaving the way to sustainability: Message from Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Commerce

Published 27 May, 2023 06:10am
TEXT: Government of Pakistan is delighted to host the largest and only B2B event for Textile and Leather industry of Pakistan, TEXPO 2023.

Under the theme "Weaving the Way to Sustainability", TEXPO 2023 aims to foster a greener and more sustainable future for the industry, while promoting economic growth and global partnerships.

We believe that this event will play a pivotal role in further bolstering Pakistan's flourishing textiles and leather industry, which has witnessed significant growth in recent years.

TEXPO provides an ideal platform for the Pakistani textile sector to showcase their products, engage with international buyers, forge strong business relationships, and ultimately increase export revenue for the country. Pakistan has set a remarkable precedent in South Asia by becoming the first country to introduce a National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights (NAP BHR).

This groundbreaking initiative reflects Pakistan's unwavering commitment to enhancing decent work standards and labor rights within the country, particularly in the export-oriented textile and apparel sector, and is aimed at improving labor conditions and facilitating greater freedom of association. Through key policy reforms and strategic initiatives, the country is actively working towards ensuring a sustainable and environmentally friendly path.

Organizing TEXPO is indeed a challenging task, however, the entire team at TDAP deserves utmost appreciation for their efforts in organizing such a professional and impactful event.

The presence of over 500 foreign delegates and buyers from more than 60 countries demonstrates the keen interest of international buyers in Pakistani textile and leather products. Their participation in the event has brought abundant trade opportunities right to the doorsteps of Pakistani businessmen and manufacturers.

TEXPO 2023 not only provides a platform for the Pakistani textile and leather industry to thrive but also serves as a gateway to experience the vibrant city of Karachi. As the commercial hub of the country, Karachi offers a diverse range of cultural and social activities that will undoubtedly captivate our foreign visitors.

Beyond being a fruitful business experience, TEXPO showcases and highlights Karachi's status as a thriving business hub in the region. Together, we look forward to weaving the way to sustainability while celebrating the richness of Karachi's cultural tapestry.

