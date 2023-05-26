AVN 47.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-4.91%)
Russia's Lavrov tells China envoy 'serious obstacles' to Ukraine peace

AFP Published May 26, 2023
MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told China's special envoy Li Hui on Friday that there were "serious obstacles" to resuming peace talks, blaming Ukraine and Western countries.

"The Russian foreign minister reaffirmed Moscow's commitment to a political-diplomatic resolution of the conflict, noting the serious obstacles to the resumption of peace talks created by the Ukrainian side and its Western mentors," the foreign ministry said.

During the meeting with Li, who was China's ambassador in Russia between 2009 and 2019, Lavrov also praised Beijing's "balanced" position on Ukraine.

While China says it is a neutral party in the Ukraine conflict, it has been criticised for refusing to condemn Moscow for its offensive.

EU urges China to push Russia to withdraw from Ukraine

"Both sides expressed readiness to further strengthen Russian-Chinese foreign policy cooperation, invariably aimed at maintaining peace and stability in the region and on the planet as a whole," the Russian foreign ministry said.

Separately, Li also met with two Lavrov deputies, Mikhail Galuzin and Andrei Rudenko, Moscow said.

"Concern was expressed about the dangerous consequences of the growing involvement of NATO countries in the Ukrainian conflict, (and) their actions to militarise Ukraine," the foreign ministry said, referring to the meeting between Galuzin and Li.

The Chinese envoy's visit to the Russian capital came after Li met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv earlier this month.

Li has said there is "no panacea to resolve the crisis".

Since the start of Moscow's assault on Ukraine, Beijing and Moscow have drawn closer under a partnership that has served as a diplomatic bulwark against the West.

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Moscow in March, saying ties were "entering a new era".

