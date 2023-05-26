AVN 47.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-4.91%)
BAFL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.07%)
BOP 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
CNERGY 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.29%)
DFML 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.83%)
DGKC 47.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.82%)
EPCL 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FCCL 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
FFL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.84%)
FLYNG 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
GGL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.42%)
HUBC 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.77%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
KAPCO 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
KEL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.63%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.98%)
NETSOL 70.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.36%)
OGDC 74.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.05%)
PAEL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.24%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.89%)
TELE 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.22%)
TPLP 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-5.61%)
TRG 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-2.19%)
UNITY 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.23%)
WTL 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,098 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.39%)
BR30 13,852 Decreased By -122.9 (-0.88%)
KSE100 40,965 Decreased By -65.1 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,532 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.3%)
Markets

Rupee strengthens further, settles at 285.15 against US dollar

  • Currency appreciates 0.21% in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published May 26, 2023 Updated May 26, 2023 06:59pm
Follow us

The Pakistani rupee strengthened further against the US dollar, appreciating 0.21% in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At close, the currency settled at 285.15, a gain of Re0.59, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

However, in the open market, the US dollar was being traded in the range of 308-311 level against the greenback, as the gap widened due to foreign currency shortage.

The increase comes after the rupee registered a significant gain to settle at 285.74 or 0.49% up against the US dollar in the inter-bank on Thursday.

In a key development, the country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves declined by another $206 million during the last week.

According to a weekly report issued by the SBP on Thursday, total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the country stood at $9.731 billion as of May 19, 2023, compared to $9.937 billion on May 12, 2023.

Separately, the Reforms & Revenue Mobilization Commission (RRMC) recommended that petrol stations across the country should not accept cash payments for fuel purchases.

Internationally, the US dollar stood near a two-month high against its major peers on Friday and was headed for a third weekly gain on expectations that US interest rates could remain higher for longer than initially expected.

Jitters over debt ceiling negotiations between US President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy also continued to cast a shadow over market sentiment, with just a week to go before the so-called “X-date” on June 1, when the government would be unable to cover its obligations.

The US dollar index edged 0.05% lower to 104.18.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were stable on Friday, as the market weighed conflicting messages on supply from Russia and Saudi Arabia ahead of the next OPEC+ policy meeting, a stronger US dollar and worries of weaker-than-expected demand growth.

Inter-bank market rates for dollar on Friday

BID Rs 285.15

OFFER Rs 285.40

Open-market movement

In the open market, the PKR lost 1 rupee for both buying and selling against USD, closing at 307.00 and 310.00, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR lost 2 rupees for both buying and selling, closing at 331 and 334 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling, closing at 84.20 and 85.00, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR lost 80 paisa for both buying and selling, closing at 82.50 and 83.30, respectively.

Open-market rates for dollar on Friday

BID Rs 307.00

OFFER Rs 310.00

Comments

1000 characters
Ooooo May 26, 2023 12:42pm
Where is tulkan now ? So called preacher of default
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
TimeToMovveOn May 26, 2023 05:19pm
@Ooooo, I will substitute for tulkan now. If you read Atif Mians article, you will understand, that the situation is actually worse than default without an official default. Pakistan has technical defaulted. It does not have money to pay loans, without taking more loans. That is the truth. However, to avoid the "word" default, Dar choked the economy so much that factories are shutting down. Now you can claim that you have not defaulted, but actually the rupee would been better off with a default. SL and other countries that defaulted have a strong currency than Pakistan. Interestingly, for some deranged people in Pakistan like "hashBrown" this is the process of a become a greater Pakistan.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

