Forex reserves down $206m

KARACHI: The country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves declined by another $206 million during the last week. According to weekly report issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday, the total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the country stood at $9.731 billion as of May 19, 2023 compared to $9.937 billion on May 12, 2023.

SBP-held forex reserves fall $72mn, now stand at $4.31bn

During the week under review, the SBP’s reserves decreased by $ 119 million to $ 4.193 billion due to external debt payments. Net foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks also declined by $ 87 million to $5.538 billion.

