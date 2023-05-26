AVN 49.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.26%)
BAFL 29.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
BOP 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
DGKC 46.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
FCCL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
FLYNG 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
GGL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
HUBC 67.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 22.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
KEL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
MLCF 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.83%)
NETSOL 72.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
OGDC 75.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.66%)
PAEL 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
PPL 58.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.89%)
PRL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
TELE 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
TPLP 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.98%)
TRG 91.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.27%)
UNITY 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
BR100 4,102 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.31%)
BR30 13,906 Decreased By -69.1 (-0.49%)
KSE100 40,992 Decreased By -37.8 (-0.09%)
KSE30 14,556 Decreased By -20.1 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
May 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Forex reserves down $206m

Recorder Report Published May 26, 2023 Updated May 26, 2023 08:54am
Follow us

KARACHI: The country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves declined by another $206 million during the last week. According to weekly report issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday, the total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the country stood at $9.731 billion as of May 19, 2023 compared to $9.937 billion on May 12, 2023.

SBP-held forex reserves fall $72mn, now stand at $4.31bn

During the week under review, the SBP’s reserves decreased by $ 119 million to $ 4.193 billion due to external debt payments. Net foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks also declined by $ 87 million to $5.538 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SBP foreign exchange reserves SBP reserves external debt payments Pakistan forex reserves

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi May 26, 2023 07:05am
$200 million used to buy PKR from open market, so it can gain PKR2 or 3, otherwise it would have tanked to 315.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
ALI RAZA Meghani May 26, 2023 08:31am
Un understandable Balance of payment positive but reserve down?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Mehboob Ali Lalani May 26, 2023 09:05am
Continuously declining foreign exchange reserve badly impact on our currency values. This will hit the inflation further high. The net result will be more bearish market trend and less tax collection. To avoid this, we need to singularly focus on building foreign exchange reserves.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Forex reserves down $206m

FY24 budget: RRMC recommends cashless purchases at petrol pumps

‘ECP had to be assertive’: SC asks govt to explain non-provision of funds for polls

Barrick Gold Project: PMO orders resolution of airstrip, other issues

Discos’ tariffs: Nepra approves 79-paisa per unit FCA for March

ATC asks jailer to hand 16 suspects over to army

Budget proposals by PBA: FBR urged to gradually reduce tax rate for banks

Direct containerised Karachi-Saint Petersburg shipping service inaugurated

Geneva climate moot: There’s ‘full clarity’ about $10.9bn foreign aid pledges: minister

Decline in production: Tobacco industry accused of declaring misleading statistics

Read more stories