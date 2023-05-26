Shanghai stocks open slightly lower

SHANGHAI: Chinese markets opened with small losses Friday morning as traders fret over the outlook for the country’s still-struggling economy while keeping tabs on developments in US debt ceiling talks.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.07 percent, or 2.38 points, to 3,198.88, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.05 percent, or 0.94 points, to 2,005.19.

Hong Kong’s markets were closed for a holiday.