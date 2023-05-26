AVN 48.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.28%)
BAFL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.27%)
BOP 3.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.1%)
DFML 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
DGKC 47.28 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.35%)
EPCL 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
FCCL 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
FLYNG 5.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
HUBC 67.96 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.72%)
KEL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
MLCF 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.66%)
NETSOL 71.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.74%)
OGDC 74.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.06%)
PAEL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
PPL 57.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.54%)
PRL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.69%)
TPLP 11.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.68%)
TRG 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.76%)
UNITY 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,107 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.18%)
BR30 13,921 Decreased By -54.4 (-0.39%)
KSE100 41,042 Increased By 12.7 (0.03%)
KSE30 14,565 Decreased By -10.2 (-0.07%)
May 26, 2023
Shanghai stocks open slightly lower

AFP Published 26 May, 2023 10:35am
SHANGHAI: Chinese markets opened with small losses Friday morning as traders fret over the outlook for the country’s still-struggling economy while keeping tabs on developments in US debt ceiling talks.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.07 percent, or 2.38 points, to 3,198.88, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.05 percent, or 0.94 points, to 2,005.19.

China stocks slump to new lows on Sino-US tech woes, US debt ceiling anxiety

Hong Kong’s markets were closed for a holiday.

China stocks US debt ceiling

