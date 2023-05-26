AVN 49.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.44%)
Conference on ‘Islamic Capital Markets’ on Monday

Sohail Sarfraz Published 26 May, 2023 06:48am
ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) will be hosting the inaugural conference on Islamic Capital Markets (ICM), in Islamabad on Monday, May 29, 2023.

The theme of the conference is “ICM development with ecosystem completion: innovation, growth, and transformation”.

SECP Chairman Akif Saeed, while addressing the media said that SECP is committed to fostering an inclusive and vibrant financial system that adheres to the principles of Shariah.

He was apprising journalists on the agenda and the overall goals of the conference. He said, “Collaborative efforts between SECP and various stakeholders have been instrumental in driving the growth and development of Islamic finance, and aligning best practices with global standards.” Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar, Chairman AAOIFI Board of trustees Sheikh Ebrahim bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of State for Reforms Ashfaq Tola, Governor State Bank of Pakistan Jameel Ahmad, Chairman SECP Akif Saeed and Islamic Finance Department’s Commissio-ner at SECP Abdul Rehman Warraich will address the conference.

