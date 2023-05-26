AVN 49.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.58%)
May 26, 2023
Punjab: maximum temperature remains below 40C in May

Hamid Waleed Published 26 May, 2023 06:48am
LAHORE: The maximum temperature remained below 40C during May throughout Punjab. Still, it could touch 44C just once with no further chance to repeat it ahead, said Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

In general, said PMD sources, the maximum temperature used to cross 44C during the first two weeks of May, leading to hot weather conditions and strong winds.

But they dispelled the impression that it was due to climate change, saying that a similar weather trend has already been recorded in the past. They added that the prevailing weather condition could not be termed as unique, as identical weather trends have already been recorded historically.

They said repeated westerly winds have led to a cooling effect, which has kept the maximum temperature below 40C for most of the day.

The number of rains remained low, but still, the cooling effect in the air kept temperatures under control during May. There was a general understanding that May would remain hot due to an abnormal temperature rise. Historically, the maximum temperature has been recorded at 48.5C while the minimum temperature at 13C.

The minimum temperature has dropped to 24C over the last two days due to westerly winds in the country. The PMD officials said a cooling effect would continue till 31st May, and temperature would stay in the low territory.

Since there is no moisture in the air, the cooling effect is soothing, and the citizens have switched off their air conditioners. It is also worth noting that the minimum temperature has dropped to a negative zone in the Northern areas.

According to the PMD officials, the cooling effect of westerly winds could be judged from the fact that the maximum temperature has dropped by 10C throughout Punjab.

They further pointed out that temperature has dropped due to the cooling effect of air at the upper sphere. Generally, they said, the temperature drops due to heavy clouding. Still, the situation is quite different this time as the cooling effect of air has controlled the high intensity of sunshine to lower the temperature.

