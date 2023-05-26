AVN 49.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.58%)
BAFL 29.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.9%)
BOP 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.82%)
DFML 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
DGKC 46.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
EPCL 43.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
FCCL 11.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
FLYNG 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
HUBC 67.73 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
KAPCO 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.68%)
KEL 1.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 72.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
OGDC 75.67 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.83%)
PAEL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 58.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.43%)
PRL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.32%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SNGP 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.68%)
TELE 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
TPLP 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.14%)
TRG 92.97 Decreased By ▼ -5.48 (-5.57%)
UNITY 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,114 Decreased By -0.7 (-0.02%)
BR30 13,975 Decreased By -77.3 (-0.55%)
KSE100 41,030 Decreased By -87.7 (-0.21%)
KSE30 14,576 Decreased By -19.7 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
May 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK stocks decline on BoE rate hike worries

Reuters Published 26 May, 2023 06:48am
Follow us

LONDON: UK shares extended losses on Thursday, hit by concerns about further monetary tightening by the Bank of England (BoE), while lower oil prices pulled down energy stocks.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.7%, briefly touching a fresh eight-week low intraday.

Both FTSE indices fell sharply on Wednesday after still-high inflation data stoked worries of the BoE staying hawkish for longer.

“These numbers are unacceptable to central bankers and that’s why they’re still quite a bit of concern about where inflation is going,” said Geoffrey Yu, senior EMEA market strategist, BNY Mellon.

“It really matters less where interest rates are going to finish, it matters more how long are they going to stay there, that’s where the uncertainty is.” Bets of a 13th straight rate hike by the BoE in its next meeting remain elevated.

Rate-sensitive real estate and real estate investment continued to selloff, losing 1.7% each.

UK’s energy sector lost 2.3% to hit a two-month low, as oil prices slumped following Russian Deputy Prime Minister downplaying prospects of further OPEC+ production cuts at its meeting next week.

Precious metal miners slipped 2.0%, tracking gold prices lower.

The FTSE 250 fell 0.5%, as Pets At Home slipped 2.6% after the pet care firm reported lower annual pretax earnings.

Johnson Matthey dipped 3.2% after the autocatalyst maker also posted lower annual profit.

Cineworld tumbled 8.2% even after the cinema chain operator said it expected to emerge from bankruptcy protection.

Bucking the trend, Carnival gained 4.7% after Citigroup raised the cruise operator’s rating to “buy” from “hold”.

UK equities have traded rangebound since late April, as investors digested corporate earnings amid US debt deal uncertainties.

Global sentiment remained fragile as the US debt ceiling negotiations continued, as a June deadline inched closer, raising the risk of the world’s largest economy defaulting.

FTSE 100 UK stocks FTSE index

Comments

1000 characters

UK stocks decline on BoE rate hike worries

Forex reserves down $206m

FY24 budget: RRMC recommends cashless purchases at petrol pumps

‘ECP had to be assertive’: SC asks govt to explain non-provision of funds for polls

Barrick Gold Project: PMO orders resolution of airstrip, other issues

Discos’ tariffs: Nepra approves 79-paisa per unit FCA for March

ATC asks jailer to hand 16 suspects over to army

Budget proposals by PBA: FBR urged to gradually reduce tax rate for banks

Direct containerised Karachi-Saint Petersburg shipping service inaugurated

Geneva climate moot: There’s ‘full clarity’ about $10.9bn foreign aid pledges: minister

Decline in production: Tobacco industry accused of declaring misleading statistics

Read more stories