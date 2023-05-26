AVN 49.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.58%)
UHS, Pakistan Post ink pact for transportation of exam papers

Recorder Report Published 26 May, 2023
LAHORE: An agreement has been signed between the University of Health Sciences (UHS) and the Pakistan Post for safe and secure transportation of question papers and relevant exam material for medical and other professional examinations.

The UHS vice-chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore and Postmaster General Punjab Moazzam Mansoor signed the agreement in a ceremony held at the university on Thursday. Under the agreement, Pakistan Post will deliver the UHS exam papers and relevant material to 15 cities of Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir where the examinations are conducted and bring back all the solved papers to Lahore with utmost confidentiality and security.

Controller of Examinations Dr Ahmad Islam, APMG Development Amtal Musawar, DS South Pakistan Post Shaista Anjum and APMG Operations Saman Shirazi were present.

Speaking on the occasion, UHS VC Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore said that more than 40,000 students would benefit from this system. He added that because of the agreement with Pakistan Post, the UHS would save millions of rupees annually on transportation charges.

Postmaster General Punjab Moazzam Mansoor said that considering the sensitivity of the matter, the gap in the system had been identified and filled.

He said that postal services were being provided in places where there were no roads available. He further said that there were risks involved in such manual interventions, but all the officers had been asked to remain alert as Pakistan Post would give a response in all cases within 24 hours.

