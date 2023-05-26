Pakistan
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Thursday (May 25, 2023) and the forecast for Friday (May 26, 2023)...
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 44-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 43-27 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Karachi 36-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 36-29 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Lahore 28-20 (°C) 55-00 (%) 34-24 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana 46-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 44-26 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 45-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 44-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 26-14 (°C) 87-00 (%) 28-16 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Peshawar 34-21 (ºC) 25-00 (%) 34-23 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta 33-14 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 32-16 (ºC) 02-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 30-19 (°C) 55-00 (%) 34-21 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur 46-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 42-25 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 07:15 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:42 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
