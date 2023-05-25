AVN 49.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-2.56%)
May 25, 2023
Spain’s Badosa ruled out of French Open with spinal fracture

Reuters Published 25 May, 2023 02:55pm
Paula Badosa will miss the French Open after suffering a stress fracture in her spine at the Italian Open last week, the former world number two said on Thursday.

The 25-year-old Badosa, who was ranked second a year ago, has dropped to 29th amid an injury-ridden season. The Spaniard was knocked out in the quarter-finals in Rome.

“Just when everything seemed to be fine again, I received bad news just before starting a Grand Slam. At the tournament in Rome I suffered a stress fracture in my spine,” she said in a statement.

Ymer disqualified in Lyon after smashing racket on umpire’s chair

“It has been very hard news after such a difficult start of the season with injuries.

This is going to keep me out of competition for some weeks.“ Badosa also missed the Australian Open in January due to a thigh injury sustained in a tune-up tournament in Adelaide.

The French Open begins on Sunday.

