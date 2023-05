TOKYO: Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Thursday the central bank’s biggest mission was to stably and sustainably achieve its 2% inflation target.

Kazuo Ueda nominated next Bank of Japan governor

“We are beginning to see some positive signs in the economy. But there’s still some distance to stably and sustainably achieving our price target,” Ueda told parliament, adding that the central bank would “patiently” maintain current ultra-loose monetary policy.