AVN 50.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.05%)
BAFL 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
CNERGY 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.52%)
DFML 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
DGKC 46.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.97%)
EPCL 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
FCCL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
FLYNG 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
GGL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUBC 67.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.27%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
KAPCO 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KEL 1.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
MLCF 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 72.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
OGDC 75.33 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.37%)
PAEL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.73%)
PIBTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
PPL 58.77 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.72%)
PRL 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.98%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.44%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
TPLP 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
TRG 97.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.76%)
UNITY 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
WTL 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,117 Increased By 1.6 (0.04%)
BR30 14,071 Increased By 19.1 (0.14%)
KSE100 41,106 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.03%)
KSE30 14,587 Decreased By -8.6 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
May 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields seen tad higher, US Treasury moves in focus

Reuters Published 25 May, 2023 10:42am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are likely to open marginally higher on Thursday as the 10-year US yield crossed the 3.75% mark, which may weigh on sentiment.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield is expected to be in the 6.98% to 7.03% range after closing at 6.9920% in the previous session.

With a dearth of action based on local factors, traders may keenly watch the moves in US Treasuries which are pointing towards a bearish movement, a trader said.

US yields rose further on Wednesday, as debt ceiling talks continued with yields on some bills due for repayment on June 1 rising above the 7% mark.

The 10-year yield was at 3.75%, while the two-year yield was at 4.41%. Even though minutes of the Federal Reserve’s May meeting showed there was agreement among policy makers that the case for further interest-rate tightening had become less certain, recent comments from some officials pointed otherwise.

The remarks fuelled uncertainty about whether the central bank will pause its rate-hiking cycle as officials were not in unison about the path of monetary policy.

Indian bond yields inch higher, 10-year hits 7% tracking US peers

This has pushed the odds of another 25-basis points rate hike on June 14 to 35%, from 28.1% on Tuesday, and nearly 5% at the beginning of this month.

The Fed has raised rates by 500 bps since March 2022 to 5.00%-5.25%.

Bond yields dipped on Wednesday after Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said countries holding excess rupees in their vostro accounts in India can invest the surplus in government securities and Treasury bills.

The RBI has allowed this since July 2022.

Bond yields have been easing since the last few days on speculations that there has been buying on behalf of Russian banks and companies that have parked funds with local banks.

Indian government bond

Comments

1000 characters

Indian bond yields seen tad higher, US Treasury moves in focus

NAC approves ‘0.29pc’ provisional growth rate

Dar explains country’s debt burden

ECC informed: Spending on MPs’ schemes under SAP hits Rs111bn mark

IK says ready for talks with ‘powerful quarters’

Wholesale, retail sectors: Govt considering ending multiple withholding taxes

Non-corporate businesses: RRMC suggests hike in tax rates

Nepra may allow Discos to recover Rs46.289bn more from consumers

0.1m tons of Russian oil to arrive in first week of June

Passco to auction off 44,784MTs of damaged wheat

Govt likely to shift exporters from FTR to MTR scheme

Read more stories