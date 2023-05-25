AVN 49.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.58%)
BAFL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.83%)
BOP 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.82%)
DFML 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
DGKC 46.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.69%)
EPCL 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.57%)
FCCL 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
FFL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.19%)
FLYNG 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
HUBC 67.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.27%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
KAPCO 22.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.46%)
KEL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.94%)
MLCF 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 72.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.27%)
OGDC 75.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.69%)
PAEL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 58.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.51%)
PRL 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.03%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.8%)
SNGP 41.16 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.46%)
TELE 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
TPLP 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.06%)
TRG 92.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-5.94%)
UNITY 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,108 Decreased By -7 (-0.17%)
BR30 13,982 Decreased By -70.4 (-0.5%)
KSE100 41,006 Decreased By -111.7 (-0.27%)
KSE30 14,554 Decreased By -41.1 (-0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
May 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares end at three-week low on commodities drag

Reuters Published May 25, 2023 Updated May 25, 2023 12:23pm
Follow us

Weakness in commodity stocks sent Australian shares to a three-week low on Thursday, as risk sentiment remained subdued due to uncertainty over the resolution of the U.S debt ceiling negotiations.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 1.1% lower to 7,138.2 points, slipping for the fourth straight session.

Investors took flight from riskier assets after the standoff between US President Joe Biden and his Republican counterpart on raising the debt ceiling did not reach a conclusion.

The possibility of the world’s largest economy facing a debt default has risen, with ratings agency Fitch putting the United States’ credit on watch for a possible downgrade.

“Although I remain optimistic that a resolution could be reached before the X-date, the prolonged negotiations have notably increased the risk of market disruptions and investor anxiety,” Hebe Chen, a market analyst at IG Australia, said.

On the domestic front, miners led losses on the bourse, diving about 2% due to continued weak iron ore prices in China, with Rio Tinto Ltd and BHP Group Ltd slipping 1.8% and 1.4%, respectively. Gold shares fell 3.1% to a seven-week low, with Newcrest Mining Ltd and Northern Star Resources Ltd each falling 1.9% and 3.8%.

Some analysts believe the “sell in May and go away” phenomenon could have played out in markets, considering the stocks have been said to underperform historically from May to October. The benchmark has lost about 2.3% in May as of date, its worst performance since February.

“It has not been so severe this year with ‘sell in May’,” Henry Jennings, senior market analyst at Marcustoday Financial Newsletter, said, “It seems more like a ‘drift in May’ or a ‘May Laise’.

Australian shares dragged by miners, pharma; NZ up on surprise central bank stance

The pace is picking up a little on the downside due to the debt negotiations.“ Separately, Treasury Wine Estates Ltd b emerged as the top benchmark loser, after it warned of inflation squeezing demand for its commercial-grade wine and driving up packaging costs.

Technology stocks provided some respite in an otherwise bleak benchmark, advancing about 2.4%, with accounting software provider Xero Ltd firming 2.1%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to finish the session at 11,959.9 points.

Australian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Australia shares end at three-week low on commodities drag

Intra-day update: rupee claws back some ground against US dollar

Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan: PM says incidents of May 9 a ‘wake-up call for us’

Imran Khan files plea in SC against imposition of military in parts of country

Default fears deepen but Dar exudes optimism

Dar explains country’s debt burden

IMF approves $3.5bn loan agreement for Ivory Coast

Iran says it has successfully launched ballistic missile

Asian currencies downcast, investors flock to dollar

Wholesale, retail sectors: Govt considering ending multiple withholding taxes

NAC approves ‘0.29pc’ provisional growth rate

Read more stories