May 25, 2023
IHC orders release of Asad

Published 25 May, 2023 06:27am
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Wednesday, ordered the release of Asad Umar, secretary general of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) by declaring his detention order under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (MPO) as illegal.

A single bench of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the PTI leader’s petition moved through his counsel Babar Awan. The court also directed the politician to submit an undertaking not to become a part of violent protests.

At the outset, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb remarked: “They will not let you go until you hold a press conference.” In response to the remarks, Umar’s counsel stated that his side would not hold a press conference.

Then, referring to the two tweets by Umar on May 9, the IHC bench said that there are two tweets and directed him to delete these tweets immediately. Awan replied that the court’s order would be obeyed. He also urged the court to issue orders for his client to be presented in the courtroom.

Justice Miangul Hassan said the cases against Asad Umar are in front of him and if he issues an order, then he does not know what will happen the next day. The counsel told that he had also submitted a plea seeking details of the criminal cases against Umar, as well as, a plea seeking protective bail. He added that they want that they be granted two days so that in case he is released, they can surrender to the relevant court.

The judge said that PTI’s leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who was rearrested last night outside Adiala Jail, had also been directed to submit a declaration assuring that Section 144 would not be violated. He further said that the PTI leader must submit an undertaking condemning the May 9 violence and assuring that Section 144 would not be violated. He maintained that if the undertaking is violated, then his client can forget about his political career.

Separately, another IHC bench comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq conducted the hearing of a petition filed by PTI’s Qureshi seeking details of the cases registered against him.

