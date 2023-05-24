AVN 51.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.93%)
May 24, 2023
World

Six killed, 100 homes destroyed in Afghan flood: official

AFP Published 24 May, 2023 06:28pm
<p>File Photo</p>

File Photo
HEART: Six people have been killed and dozens of homes washed away in flooding in central Afghanistan, local authorities said Wednesday.

Abdul Wahid Hamas, a spokesman for the Taliban governor in central Ghor province, said three women and a child were killed when their house in the town of Firozkoh was washed away on Tuesday.

In Pasaband district, in the same province, a man and a woman were also swept away and later found dead, while a further person remains missing, Hamas said.

More than 23,000 still out of homes after Italy floods

More than 100 houses and about 200 hectares (500 acres) of agricultural land were destroyed, with canals used to irrigate the fields damaged, he said.

“We don’t have more details of the financial losses for now,” Hamas told AFP.

Afghanistan is gripped by one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters according to aid agencies, and research describes the nation as highly vulnerable to the effects of extreme weather caused by climate change.

Nine out of ten Afghan families cannot afford enough food, the World Food Programme said in March.

Ghor province has also been the epicentre of a prolonged drought in recent years.

Afghanistan flood

