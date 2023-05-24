AVN 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
BAFL 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
BOP 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
DFML 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.44%)
DGKC 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
EPCL 43.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
FCCL 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
FFL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.08%)
FLYNG 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
GGL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 67.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
KEL 1.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.53%)
MLCF 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
NETSOL 72.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.19%)
OGDC 75.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
PAEL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PPL 58.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
PRL 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TELE 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.71%)
TPLP 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 98.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.23%)
UNITY 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,121 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.04%)
BR30 14,086 Decreased By -13.9 (-0.1%)
KSE100 41,119 Increased By 19.7 (0.05%)
KSE30 14,607 Decreased By -0.1 (-0%)
Bangladesh PM confident country able to repay IMF loans

Reuters Published May 24, 2023 Updated May 24, 2023 01:13pm
DOHA: The Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina said on Wednesday she was confident that the country would be able to meet its commitments to the International Monetary Fund.

“The IMF only assists countries that can repay the loans they are taking. Bangladesh is in a position that yes, we took the loan as long as we need it, and yes I am very much sure that definitely we are able to use the loan for our progress and side by side we are able to pay it back,” Hasina said at the Qatar Economic Forum, organised by Bloomberg.

In January, the IMF approved loans of $4.7 billion to Bangladesh for immediate disbursement, considered a boost for Sheikh Hasina ahead of a general election early next year.

IMF asks Sri Lanka to speed debt restructuring

Amid a worsening economic crisis, Bangladesh has seen a sharp widening of its current account deficit, depreciation of the taka currency and a decline in its foreign exchange reserves.

Sheikh Hasina also said Bangladesh would buy oil from Russia if the price was appealing.

