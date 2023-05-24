Hong Kong stocks sink at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares suffered fresh losses at Wednesday’s open following a drop on Wall Street fuelled by concerns about an impasse in talks to raise the US debt ceiling and avoid a default.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.78 percent, or 151.86 points, to 19,279.39.

Hong Kong stocks extend gains at open

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.26 percent, or 8.53 points, to 3,237.70, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.32 percent, or 6.39 points, to 2,012.33.