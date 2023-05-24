AVN 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
May 24, 2023
Intra-day update: rupee largely unchanged in inter-bank, falls to 308-310 in open market

Published May 24, 2023 Updated May 24, 2023 11:41am
The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar, depreciating 0.02% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At around 10:30am, the rupee was being traded at 287.20 or Re0.05 lower.

However, in the open market, the US dollar was being traded in the range of 308-310 level, multiple currency dealers confirmed to Business Recorder, as the gap widened due to foreign currency shortage.

In the inter-bank market, the decline comes after the rupee registered losses against the US dollar for the fifth successive session to settle at 287.15 or 0.21% down on Tuesday.

In a key development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asked the economic team that concrete steps should be taken to increase the revenue by broadening the tax net.

The prime minister on Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding the preparation of the budget for the financial year 2023-24 and the meeting was informed that the budget for the next fiscal year will be presented on June 9, 2023, after approval from the federal cabinet.

Globally, the US dollar held near a two-month high on Wednesday on safe-harbour demand as negotiations over raising the US debt ceiling dragged on with no imminent resolution in sight.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that the federal government could no longer have enough money to pay all its bills as soon as June 1, raising the risk of a damaging default.

Investors largely shunned riskier investments as another round of talks between the White House and the Republicans to raise the borrowing limit ended on Tuesday with no sign of progress.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six key rivals, was fetching 103.51 in early Asian hours, just under the 103.65 two-month peak it touched overnight.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, gained over $1 on Wednesday after US inventories and fuel supplies tightened and as a warning from the Saudi energy minister to speculators raised the prospect of further OPEC+ output cuts.

Tulukan Mairandi May 24, 2023 11:35am
The bank rates follow market rates. There must be equilibrium. If market rates are 310, the bank rate will eventually tumble to 310. When that happens, the market panic will push market rates to 350 and beyond. Throw in a definite default and civil disorder to the mix and we are staring at 500.
Mia Dad May 24, 2023 11:36am
Now a days brecorder.com only publish intra-day updates only . You should publish daily full update as well.
Pakistani May 24, 2023 11:39am
@Mia Dad, aqalmand aadmi...jub trading chalrahe hoge toh intra-day he dengay na....they publish the full report daily...trading k baad tashreeef laaana..sust ul wajud
