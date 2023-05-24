AVN 52.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.4%)
BAFL 30.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.3%)
BOP 3.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
DGKC 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.19%)
EPCL 44.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.52%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
FFL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
HUBC 68.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.66%)
HUMNL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KAPCO 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
KEL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
MLCF 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
NETSOL 73.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.34%)
OGDC 75.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.12%)
PAEL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 58.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.69%)
PRL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.05%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 41.59 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.22%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TRG 99.45 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.53%)
UNITY 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,142 Increased By 19.2 (0.47%)
BR30 14,184 Increased By 84.2 (0.6%)
KSE100 41,099 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 14,607 No Change 0 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
May 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices rise $1 on concerns over tightening supply

Reuters Published May 24, 2023 Updated May 24, 2023 09:23am
Follow us

Oil prices gained over $1 on Wednesday after US inventories and fuel supplies tightened and as a warning from the Saudi energy minister to speculators raised the prospect of further OPEC+ output cuts.

Brent crude futures last rose 68 cents, or 0.9%, to $77.52 a barrel by 0330 GMT, while the US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) gained 75 cents, or 1%, to $73.66 a barrel.

Brent had earlier rose as much as $1.03 to $77.87 a barrel.

WTI had jumped as much as $1.07 to $73.98 a barrel.

“Oil is starting to turn bullish after the Saudi threat to short-sellers,” said Edward Moya, senior analyst at OANDA, adding that Saudi Arabia will likely do “whatever it takes to defend prices”.

Fears of a supply squeeze mounted after Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said he would keep short sellers - those betting that prices will fall - “ouching” and told them to “watch out”.

Some investors took that as a signal that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, also known as OPEC+, could consider further output cuts at a meeting on June 4.

CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said in a note on Wednesday that oil prices had jumped on speculation that OPEC+ may cut output further to keep price stability.

Oil steady as US default risk offsets supply decline

Also boosting oil prices was industry data late on Tuesday which showed that US crude oil and fuel inventories fell sharply.

Crude inventories fell by about 6.8 million barrels in the week ended May 19, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute (API) figures.

Gasoline inventories dropped by about 6.4 million, while distillate inventories declined by about 1.8 million.

If data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), due on Wednesday, confirm the API figures, US gasoline inventories would have declined for the third consecutive week to their lowest pre-Memorial Day levels since 2014.

“If that is confirmed with tomorrow’s EIA report, we could start to see some easing recessionary concerns,” said OANDA’s Moya.

The Memorial Day holiday in the United States, this year on May 29, traditionally marks the beginning of US peak summer travel.

Elsewhere, markets were still wary about US debt ceiling discussions which in turn tempered oil price gains.

Another round of debt ceiling talks ended on Tuesday with no signs of progress as the deadline to raise the government’s $31.4 trillion borrowing limit or risk default ticked closer.

Oil US West Texas Intermediate crude

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices rise $1 on concerns over tightening supply

World Bank says country in want of 10m houses

MoI&P proposes steps to meet Kharif requirements

Business community held out assurance

Govt decides to set up five more anti-smuggling courts

Who threw blanket of secrecy over govt-NCA deal?: It was decision of Cabinet, IK tells NAB

IK refuses to appear before ECP on June 5

Qureshi rearrested

FBR considering documenting non-filers’ property deals

Power theft: KE moves PD for early approval of amended PPC

MoFA to discuss US sanctions on IP gas pipeline today

Read more stories