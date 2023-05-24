AVN 52.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.34%)
BAFL 30.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.3%)
BOP 3.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
DGKC 46.79 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
EPCL 44.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.52%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
FFL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
FLYNG 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
HUBC 68.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.62%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KAPCO 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
KEL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
MLCF 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
NETSOL 73.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.34%)
OGDC 75.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.8%)
PAEL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PPL 58.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.62%)
PRL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.91%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 41.58 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.19%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TRG 99.30 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.37%)
UNITY 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,142 Increased By 19.5 (0.47%)
BR30 14,189 Increased By 88.4 (0.63%)
KSE100 41,099 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 14,607 No Change 0 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
May 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cotton spot rates

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Tuesday (May 23, 2023)...
Recorder Report Published 24 May, 2023 05:57am
Follow us

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Tuesday (May 23, 2023)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 22-05-2023
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        20,000        235        20,235        20,235          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           21,434        252        21,686        21,686          NIL
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cotton cotton crop Cotton spot Cotton rate

Comments

1000 characters

Cotton spot rates

World Bank says country in want of 10m houses

MoI&P proposes steps to meet Kharif requirements

Business community held out assurance

Govt decides to set up five more anti-smuggling courts

Who threw blanket of secrecy over govt-NCA deal?: It was decision of Cabinet, IK tells NAB

IK refuses to appear before ECP on June 5

Qureshi rearrested

FBR considering documenting non-filers’ property deals

Power theft: KE moves PD for early approval of amended PPC

MoFA to discuss US sanctions on IP gas pipeline today

Read more stories